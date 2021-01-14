Lyons welcomes Infinite Kinetics

The Village of Lyons recently hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony to welcome Infinite Kinetics into the community. This new business will provide massage therapy and holistic health services to customers from across the region. The Lyons location is the second location for Infinite Kinetics, which is owned by Ashley Kelble LMT, NKT, MAT. Serving customers out of the Lyons location will be Tony Fondren, Licensed Massage Therapist; Brittany Taylor, Licensed Massage Therapist; and Ashley Kelble, Nuerokinetic Therapist, Myo-skeletal Alignment Therapist and Licensed Massage Thereapist. To schedule an appointment, call (419) 480-7763 or visit infinite-kinetics.com. Pictured from left are Lyons Mayor Andrea Gleckler, Taylor, Kelble, Fondren, and Village Council President Julie Fenicle.

