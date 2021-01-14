Fulton County Health Dept. says Phase 1B COVID vaccinations start next week

Plans for Phase 1B COVID-19 vaccinations were announced Thursday by the Fulton County Health Department.

In conjunction with Ohio’s statewide efforts to distribute vaccines to Ohioans in Phase 1B starting the week of Jan. 19, Fulton County Health Department, Fulton County Health Center and Swanton Kroger Pharmacy will begin vaccinating individuals 80 and older.

“The combined knowledge and decades of training will allow our agencies to continue to serve our local community as we work to vaccinate Ohioans in our community,” said a press release from the Fulton County Health Department.

The Fulton County Health Department and Fulton County Health Center are working together to provide community vaccination at a central location. To access vaccination through the Fulton County Health Department and Fulton County Health Center, residents who are 80 years old and above are encouraged to call the Health Department, 419-337-0915, or the Senior Center, 419-337-9299, and provide contact information.

The first COVID-19 vaccine clinic is scheduled for Thursday Jan. 21. Individuals who call and provide contact information will receive a phone call with the day, time and location of their appointment to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. COVID-19 vaccine continues to be scarce and it will take several weeks to vaccinate the 1B group, according to the health department.

They are asking residents younger than 80, for continued patience through next week.

Residents are encouraged to visit fultoncountyhealthdept.com/home/covid-19-vaccine-info .This page will provide up to date vaccination information for Fulton County such as; locations, dates, times and forms to be completed for those waiting for particular audiences to become eligible. In addition, a statewide vaccine provider search will be available at coronavirus.ohio.gov/vaccine.

Kroger customers seeking vaccination from Kroger Pharmacy are encouraged to visit kroger.com/ohiocovidvaccine or to call the Kroger COVID-19 vaccine helpline at 866-211-5320 for the latest information on vaccine availability in their area. With vaccines arriving next week, the Kroger helpline will be active starting Saturday, Jan. 16 and next week Kroger will only be providing vaccines to the current phase/included populations, seniors 80+.

All COVID-19 vaccines will require an appointment via kroger.com/ohiocovidvaccine or 866-211-5320 once vaccines are available.

“The continued community–wide collaboration and cooperation by the responding agencies in Fulton County will enable the effective and efficient distribution of vaccine,” stated Fulton County Emergency Management Agency Director Becky Goble.