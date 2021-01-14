Fulton County thefts investigated

The Fulton County Crime Stopper Program would like help in solving the following crimes:

Authorities are investigating thefts that occurred at 7856 State Hwy. 108 #53, and at 26872 Sadie Lane, Fayette.

On Dec. 10, 2020, suspect(s) broke into a work van and stole the following items: a six-gallon Craftsman pancake air compressor; a Masterforce pneumatic brad nailer; a Ryobi pneumatic underlayment nailer; a Craftsman circular saw; an 18-volt Black and Decker cordless drill; a new yellow 25-foot heavy duty extension cord; a tool bag with various hand tools including hammers, knives, and hand staplers; and a dark green Masterforce tool bag containing various tools.

On or about Dec. 18, 2020, suspect(s) entered an attached garage and stole the following items: a Dewalt 20-volt sawzall, model number CDS380B; a Dewalt 20-volt three-fourths drive impact drill; a Dewalt 20-volt one-half inch drive drill; a Dewalt 20-volt 1.5-amp lithium battery; a Dewalt 20-volt .5 amp lithium battery; a Dewalt carrier bag; and a Huskey wrench set.

Total value of these losses: $1,774.

Anyone with information concerning these crimes that could lead to the arrest and incarceration of the person(s) involved can contact the Fulton County Crime Stopper hotline, day or night, toll-free, at 1-800-255-1122. The call is confidential and anonymous. Anyone with information about this or any other felony will be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

If a suspicious vehicle is seen in your neighborhood, write down a description and license number, both of which could be the tip police are searching for.