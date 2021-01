Four County Career Center, Adult Workforce Education is in the process of reaffirmation of accreditation with the Commission of the Council on Occupational Education.

Any person wishing to make comments can do so by writing to the Executive Director of the Commission at: Council on Occupational Education, 7840 Rosswell Road, Building 300 Suite 325, Atlanta, Ga. 30350 or through the Council’s website at www.council.org. Persona making comments must provide their names and mailing addresses.