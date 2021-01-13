Gov. DeWine gives update on COVID-19 vaccines

Here are the latest details on how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the area:

• Ohio Governor Mike DeWine on Tuesday gave an update on the timeline for vaccination Phase 1B. It is set to begin next week with those ages 80 and older.

The process to vaccinate those in each county will vary depending on the provider. Some are expected to hold walk-up clinics, others may take appointments, etc.

On Thursday, the Ohio Department of Health will launch a tool on coronavirus.ohio.gov to assist citizens looking for a provider that has been allotted vaccines. The tool will be searchable by zip code or county, but it will not be updated in real-time. It is critical that those eligible to receive a vaccine consult local sources to determine up-to-date vaccine availability.

Hospitals that are vaccinating their frontline healthcare workers as part of Phase 1A must complete these vaccinations by Sunday, Jan. 17, according to DeWine.

Next week, vaccine providers will begin receiving their first allotment of vaccines for those ages 80 and older. Vaccines will be delivered on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Each provider will begin administering vaccines the day after they receive their shipment. All vaccines must be distributed within seven days.

During the week of Jan. 25., vaccinations are anticipated to begin for those ages 75 and up following the same process outlined above. Vaccinations will also be available to those with severe congenital, developmental or early-onset medical disorders. Additional information on how these individuals can choose to receive their vaccines is forthcoming.

During the week of Feb. 1 , vaccinations are anticipated to begin for those ages 70 and up following the same process outlined above. During the week of Feb. 8: Vaccinations are anticipated to begin for those ages 65 and up following the same process outlined above.

Vaccine providers are not expected to vaccinate everyone in each age group in one week. As new age groups are authorized to receive vaccinations, previous age groups will continue receiving the vaccine.

Senior citizens with questions on the vaccination process are urged to contact the Area Agencies on Aging at www.aging.ohio.gov or by calling 1-866-243-5678.

• The Fulton County Health Department reported two additional COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday. That brings the total in the county to 43.

There were two new hospitalizations for COVID-19 in Fulton County reported Tuesday, according to the Fulton County Health Department. That makes for a total of 168 so far in the county.

The health department reported 29 new cases on Tuesday, for a total of 3,124.

Among the cases through Tuesday, there were 1,710 females and 1,402 males. The median age for confirmed cases is 45.5.

Lucas County had 29,047 cases and 565 deaths as of Tuesday. Defiance County had 3,066 cases and 73 deaths, Williams County 2,616 cases and 57 deaths, and Henry County 2,042 cases and 47 deaths.

There have been 792,938 cases overall in Ohio. Statewide, there had been 41,863 hospitalizations and 6,237 intensive care unit admissions related to the disease.

There are 8,805 confirmed deaths statewide, with 997 more probable COVID-19 deaths, through Tuesday.

