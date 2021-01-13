Two charged following police pursuit

A police pursuit in Archbold has ended with charges against two Cleveland residents.

On Monday at approximately 4:37 p.m., the Archbold Police Department received a call of a stolen vehicle that occurred at Terry Henricks Chrysler Dodge Jeep located at 1935 S. Defiance St. in the village. Officers responded to the call and pursued two vehicles.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicles in the 100 block of N. Defiance Street. Both vehicles failed to stop and officers pursued both vehicles involved, according to the police department.

One vehicle crashed near the intersection of County Roads D and 24. This vehicle was a black Dodge Challenger Hellcat found to be stolen from Strongsville, Ohio.

Officers continued to pursue the stolen green Dodge Charger Hellcat. That vehicle, which was also stolen, was later located on West Street in Archbold.

A search was done of the area, and with the tips from local citizens the female driver, Deztaney Spencer, 21 of Cleveland, was located and taken into custody, according to police. Spencer has been charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle and failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.

The driver of the other vehicle, Thorne Carrington, 29, of Cleveland, was later charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle and failure to comply with order or signal of a police officer, police said.

Assisting agencies were the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Wauseon Police Department, Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Stryker Police Department, and Ohio State Highway Patrol.