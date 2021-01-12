COURTHOUSE NEWS

Real Estate Transfers

Keith Galbraith to Brittany Galbraith, 606 Palmwood Ave., Delta, $55,000.

BLC to Tracy E. Delray E. Busch, 4431 County Road 1-2, Swanton, $209,500.

Call-Cameron Property LLC to Wess A. and Beth M. Wolf, 121 N. Adrian St., Lyons, $72,000.

Donald L. Clair to Dylan W. Garcia, 430 Marshall St., Wauseon, $90,500.

Lyle L. and Donna M. Friesen to Nathan and Paul N. Andre, trustees, County Road 13, Wauseon, $618,000.

Hunter Land Development LLC to TRH Estates LLC, 203 W. Airport Hwy., Swanton, $150,000.

Julia N. Gorrell, successor trustee, and to Eric L. and Marla D. Miller, 19419 County Road B, Archbold, $128,000.

Daniel R. and Geraldine Helphinstine to Matthew L. Spiers, 18827 State Hwy. 2, Wauseon, $135,000.

Kenneth G. Dick to Matthew A. Graber, 5992 County Road 4, Swanton, $50,000.

Nichalis R. and Genna L. Biddix to Zachary C. Fruchey and Karissa L. Fruchey, 505 W. Main St., Fayette, $75,000.

Robert and Sondra Zimmerman to Ethan S. and Grace Zimmerman, 2891 County Road 5, Delta, $145,000.

Ronnie A. and Brenda F. Whitehead to Allie L. and Ludwig N. Cocke, 14092 State Hwy. 64, Metamora, $199,900.

Molly M. Gase, trustee, to Suzan M. Lowe, 1212 Lillian Lane, Wauseon, $275,000.

Michael L. Ratasky, successor trustee, to Robert E. II and Sondra L. Zimmerman, 3113 County Road 5-1, Delta, $195,500.

Ken D. Baumgartner to Oralia Lerma, 220 Jeffeson St., Wauseon, $42,000.