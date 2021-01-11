Corn & Soybean Day now virtual

The annual Northwest Ohio Corn & Soybean Day will now be held 100% virtual on Thursday, Jan. 21.

Due to sustained COVID-19 cases and a Red/Level 3 designation in Fulton County, the program will only be offered in a virtual (Zoom/webinar) format. To get the zoom link, registration is mandatory to participate.

During registration, participants will have the option to sign up for either the 8-11 a.m. session or the 6-9 p.m. session. Attending the complete program will qualify for Ohio Fertilizer Re-certification (a.k.a. Category 15, private or commercial).

This cost for the program with credits is $10 per person. Unfortunately, there will be no Certified Crop Advisor (CCA) or Ohio or Michigan Pesticide Re-certification credits offered in the virtual format.

Topics and speakers for the day include: Soil Health Mindset–Adopting Practices and Measuring Success, Abbey Wick, North Dakota State University Extension Soil Health specialist; WEATHER You Like It or Not: Early 2021 Outlook, Aaron Wilson, OSU Climate Office; The 2021 ARL/PLC Decision and Why Wheat?, Eric Richer, OSU Extension, Fulton County; Addressing Water Quality in Northwest Ohio, Jordan Beck, OSU Extension Water Quality Assistant; Fertilizer Records and Using The Cover Crop Selector Tool, Sarah Noggle, OSU Extension, Paulding County; and eFields Round Table, Eric Richer, OSU Extension, Fulton County.

Registration is mandatory for all attendees. The registration link is www.go.osu.edu/cornsoybeanday2021, and deadline to register is now Jan. 19.

Contact Eric Richer, Extension Educator, Agriculture & Natural Resources, 419-337-9210 or richer.5@osu.edu for more information.