Fulton County COVID-19 cases eclipse 3,000

Here are the latest details on how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the area:

• Fulton County’s COVID-19 cases climbed from 2,812 on Jan. 3 to 3,062, as of Sunday, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

The Fulton County Health Department’s last update was Friday, and included 112 confirmed active cases.

There were two COVID-19 deaths reported in Fulton County over the last week. The total stands at 41, according to the ODH.

The total number of hospitalizations increased to 166 as of Sunday.

Lucas County has had 28,506 cases, as of Sunday, according to the state health department. There have been a total of 555 deaths reported in the county.

There were 770,977 cases reported overall in Ohio, as of Sunday. Statewide, there had been 41,057 hospitalizations and 6,148 intensive care unit admissions related to the disease.

There are 8,639 confirmed COVID-19 deaths statewide, with 960 more probable COVID-19 deaths.

• There were no zip codes in Fulton County with a case rate over 1,000 cases per 100,000 people as of Sunday, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

The Fayette zip code had the highest case rate over the last two weeks, with 911.7 per 100,000 people. There were 25 cases.

Archbold was 817.1 per 100,000 with 54 cases reported. In Wauseon, 79 new cases were reported over the last two weeks, for a case rate of 596.4 per 100,000. There were 86 new cases reported in the Swanton zip code, for a case rate of 679.2 per 100,000. Delta had 39 new cases and a rate of 454.4, the lowest in the county.

The Lyons and Metamora zip codes both had fewer than 15 cases over the last two weeks.

Ohioans can view data from their local communities and filter data by probable or confirmed case status, county, a specific zip code or a specific time period. The zip code dashboard can be found at coronavirus.ohio.gov.

• Fulton County remained at a Level 3 public emergency for COVID-19, with the latest update of the Ohio Public Health Advisory System on Thursday.

The number of indicators met in the county remained at two. They are new cases per capita and proportion of non-congregate cases.

Fulton County had a case rate of 638.6 per 100,000 from Dec. 23 to Jan. 5, down more than 100 from the previous week’s report. Monroe County was the highest in Ohio, with 1,120.6 per 100,000.

Lucas County had a case rate of 607.2 per 100,000 and met the new cases per capita, new cases increase, and proportion of non-congregate cases indicators.

• Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced Thursday that the deadline for the BroadbandOhio Connectivity Grant, which provided $50 million to schools to help them purchase equipment for students to access the Internet, has been extended. This program helps schools to fund everything from hot spots to Wi-Fi, to access points on school buses. The grant was funded using Coronavirus Relief Funds (CRF) from the CARES Act.

The deadline to spend these funds was originally Dec. 30, 2020; however, a second federal stimulus bill was signed at the end of December, which extended the CRF expenditure deadline an additional year, until Dec. 31, 2021. As a result, this administration extended the deadline for the BroadbandOhio Connectivity Grant to the same date, Dec. 31, 2021.

School districts now have more time to spend these funds for services they provide to students to keep them online.

More information about the grant program can be found at ohio-k12.help.

• DeWine announced that ODH Director Stephanie McCloud signed the Sixth Amended Director’s Order to Limit Access to Ohio’s Nursing Homes and Similar Facilities, with Exceptions.

This revised order clarifies that in-person compassionate care visits are permitted in nursing homes and similar facilities. The new order does not change required precautions all visitors must take, including but not limited to, wearing of a facial covering and social distancing.

• Due to the current health crisis, the Four County ADAMhs Board will conduct its January board meeting using a virtual format. Community members interested in participating in this Zoom meeting may do so by calling 669-900-6833. When prompted, please enter ID# 308-997-6714.

• The Toledo Northwest Ohio Food Bank is holding a food drive on Wednesday at the Swanton Public Library. It will run from 10 a.m. to noon in the parking lot and is no contact.

Registration is suggested but not required. Call 419-242-5000 to register.

• In planning for Phase 1B of vaccine distribution the Fulton County Health Department is asking those 80 years and older to call if they are interested in the vaccine. They can call the Senior Center at 419-337-9299 or the health department at 419-337-0915.

Specific dates for distribution are not yet known.

Share your information at dstambaugh@aimmediamidwest.com.

