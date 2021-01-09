COVID-19 Indoor Air Quality Assistance Program deadline extended

The deadline to apply for reimbursement for eligible expenses under the COVID-19 Indoor Air Quality Assistance Program has been extended from Dec. 30 to March 31.

The COVID-19 Indoor Air Quality Assistance Program provides reimbursement for eligible applicants to help cover the costs of inspections, assessments, maintenance, and improvements to indoor heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems to control the spread of COVID-19. It also provides reimbursement for secondary devices designed to destroy bacteria, mold, and viruses.

Eligible employers include nursing homes licensed by the Ohio Department of Health (ODH), assisted living/residential care facilities licensed by ODH, adult day centers that are Medicaid providers in the PASSPORT, Ohio Home Care, or MyCare Ohio waiver programs, Adult day support providers that are a Medicaid provider and have submitted a Provider Assurance Form to the Ohio Department of Developmental Disabilities (DODD).

Eligible expenses are those incurred in response to COVID-19 for the previously mentioned purposes on or after March 1, 2020, or expenses to be incurred by March 31, 2021. The application form includes a list of eligible expenses.

The funds used in this program were awarded to the State of Ohio as federal financial assistance by the U.S. Department of Treasury. The funding comes from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES) Act. Eligible employers may receive up to $15,000 for the duration of the program.

