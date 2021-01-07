Wauseon moves traditional reports from agendas

Reports from city department heads will no longer be a regular part of Wauseon City Council meetings.

The decision was announced at a recent Committee of the Whole meeting, which are held several days prior to a regular Monday Council meeting.

Mayor Kathy Huner said Tuesday that department reports will now be given only at Committee of the Whole meetings as a way to better prepare city councilors for their twice-monthly Monday meetings. Huner said transferring the reports to those meetings offers city councilors a preview of their coming agenda and allows them to attend during their work day.

“It gives our department heads ample time to get information needed at council meetings. It’s just a way for better communication,” she said.

That doesn’t mean department heads are prohibited from Council meetings, Huner said. They can be placed on the agenda if they want to discuss an important or last-minute issue. But a Committee of the Whole meeting is more suitable to offer their reports, she said.

Those meetings were created in the 1990s by the late Mayor Jerry Matheny, who wanted to offset protracted Council meetings that could last upwards of three hours.

Monday’s 10-minute meeting began with a Wauseon Tree Commission report by Councilor Patrick Griggs. He reported there may be a date change for the Tree City USA banquet scheduled in Wauseon on April 21. Griggs said the commission requested the event be held June 16 at Homecoming Park to take advantage of the park’s spacious area.

Griggs also said the commission will bring down 39 trees designated on a 2020 list for removal.

In department reports:

• Police Chief Kevin Chittenden said the department earned certification through Ohio Collaborative for safe policing.

• Public Service Director Keith Torbet said a city plan to make downtown streets safer with an American Disabilities Act (ADA) replacement project will start shortly and be completed by May.

Council members approved the first reading of a resolution authorizing the mayor to renew the city’s agreement with Schoenhardt & Associates for accounting services.

They also voiced no objections to proposed liquor licenses for Kam Wah 128 restaurant, Jay Petroleum, and Ironwood Golf Course.

And a motion was approved to accept the appointment of Torbet to the Maumee Valley Planning Organization.

Now will be at Committee of the Whole meetings

By David J. Coehrs

Reach David J. Coehrs at 419-335-2010.

