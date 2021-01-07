COVID pop-up testing available Saturday

A COVID-19 pop-up testing site will be available Saturday, Jan. 9, from 10 a.m.–2 p.m., at the Junior Fair Building of the Fulton County Fairgrounds.

This is a PCR test that will detect the presence of COVID-19 (active disease). Test results are expected within four days but could take longer. After testing, participants with COVID-19 symptoms or suspected or known exposure to the virus should stay home until test results are returned. Those getting the test should also monitor their health and talk to their doctor or health care provider.

Anyone can get a no-cost test at this event, which is a partnership between Fulton County EMA, Fulton County Health Department, and the Ohio National Guard and the State of Ohio.

Anyone who tests positive will be contacted by their local health department and should stay home and away from others for at least 10 days. Public health officials will monitor their health, help identify resources needed to safely isolate, ask where the participant has spent time with others, and discuss who they have interacted with as part of the contact tracing process to limit further disease spread.

Enter at Gate B at the fairgrounds to get the test. A health care provider’s referral is not needed. Although no appointment is needed, wait time can be decreased for people who fill out paperwork in advance at https://bit.ly/35bbU2z.

For additional information call 419-337-0915 or visit www.fultoncountyhealthdept.com.