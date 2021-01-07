County unemployment rate falls slightly

Fulton County unemployment fell slightly in November, according to data from the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

The jobless rate in Fulton County was 4.2% in November, down from 4.4% in October. It was 3.5% in November 2019.

The data showed an estimated 900 people unemployed in the county.

Among the state’s 88 counties, preliminary November 2020 unemployment rates ranged from a low of 2.4% in Holmes County to a high of 7.3% in Noble County. From October, unemployment rates decreased in 68 counties, increased in 14 counties, and remained the same in six counties.

The comparable unemployment rate for Ohio was 5.2% in November.

Four counties had unemployment rates at or below 3.5% in November. The counties with the lowest rates, other than Holmes were: Mercer, 3.1%; Putnam, 3.2%; and Union, 3.5%.

Nine counties had unemployment rates at or above 6.5% in November. The counties with the highest rates, other than Noble were: Erie, 7.1%; Monroe, 6.9%; Jefferson, Mahoning, and Trumbull, 6.8%; Harrison, 6.7%; and Cuyahoga and Ottawa, 6.5%.

Ohio’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 5.7% in November 2020, down from a revised 6.1% in October. Ohio’s nonagricultural wage and salary employment increased 29,400 over the month, from a revised 5,217,700 in October to 5,247,100 in November 2020.

The number of workers unemployed in Ohio in November was 324,000, down from 356,000 in October. The number of unemployed has increased by 87,000 in the past 12 months from 237,000. The November unemployment rate for Ohio increased from 4.1% in November 2019.

The U.S. unemployment rate for November was 6.7%, down from 6.9% in October, and up from 3.5% in November 2019.

By Drew Stambaugh

