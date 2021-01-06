COVID-19 testing to be offered at Fairgrounds Saturday

No-cost COVID-19 testing will be offered in Fulton County this weekend, the Ohio Department of Health announced.

There will be testing Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Fulton County Fairgrounds, 8415 State Route 108, Wauseon. The testing will be at the Junior Fair Building.

No appointment is necessary, and you will no tneed to quarantine/isolate after being tested. Only symptomatic individuals need to quarantine/isolate after being tested.

Pre-registrationis encouraged but not necessary. To pre-register, visit https://bit.ly/3bd2Ei8.

You will be sent a completion email that includes a MX Number. Please bring this to the site for testing.

If you have additional questions, contact Fulton County Health Department 419-337-0915 or fchd@fultoncountyhealthdept.com.