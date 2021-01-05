Motorists cited during traffic blitz

Six citations were issued during a Traffic Enforcement Blitz conducted Dec. 18-Jan. 1 by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office. Those issued were for three speed violations, two no operator’s license violations, and one failure to display plates violation. Deputies made 30 traffic stops and also issued 29 warnings.

The sheriff’s office will conduct a traffic blitz Jan. 10-16 at various times in various locations throughout the county. Deputies will look for distracted driving, seat belt, speed, and impaired driving violations.

Traffic blitzes are funded through a grant from the Ohio Department of Public Safety.