County awarded $21K in food, shelter funds

Fulton County has been awarded $21,683 in federal funds under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program of the Department of Homeland Security Federal Management Agency.

Comprised of Fulton County representatives, the local board will determine how the funds will be distributed. Any non-profit, faith-based or local government agency that provides food and shelter services may apply for funds. Under the terms of the grant, local agencies selected to receive funds must be private voluntary nonprofits or units of government; be eligible to receive federal funds; have an accounting system; practice nondiscrimination; have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs; and, if they are a private, voluntary organization, have a voluntary board.

Qualifying agencies are urged to apply. Public or private voluntary agencies interested in applying for Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds must contact Jacki Teegarden at 419-784-2150 ext. 1121 for an application.

Deadline for applications will be Jan. 22, 2021.