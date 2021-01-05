Animals escape Wauseon barn fire

A barn fire in rural Wauseon on Monday caused as much as $30,000 damage to the structure but no animals were killed.

City firefighters responded to 18482 Co. Rd. K at 10:39 a.m., where they reported smoke coming from the attic of a large pole barn filled with livestock. No fire was reported inside the structure but fire crews used an insulation vacuum to remove burnt, smoldering insulation.

An inspection of the barn revealed evidence that an explosion had occurred in the systems room, likely due to propane gas, which damaged the barn’s siding and caused machinery to melt.

Wauseon Fire Chief Rick Sluder estimated damage to be between $20,000 and $30,000. No animals died in the fire.

Fire departments from Archbold, Morenci, Mich., and Lyons and the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene, which was cleared at 1:27 p.m.