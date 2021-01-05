COVID-19 continued to affect life in 2020

The coronavirus pandemic dominated local news in 2020, forcing school and business closures and causing pandemonium within every aspect of life for Fulton County residents. Here is a look at the second half of the year.

JULY

With tax season extended to July 15 due to COVID-19, local tax preparers found themselves adjusting to additional rules and swamped.

One month into the season, people visiting Wauseon’s community pool respected and followed coronavirus restrictions.

The fireworks show planned in Delta was canceled due to COVID-19.

Fulton County’s seven school districts joined forces and devised a plan to reopen schools safely for the 2020-21 academic year.

Gov. Mike DeWine began a statewide coronavirus advisory system.

Fulton County Commissioners voted to support a pilot payment program known as the Arche Energy Project to benefit Gorham Township.

Peter Nafziger was named the new principal at Delta Middle School.

The pandemic caused a national shortage of coinage which affected Fulton County banks and retailers.

The Swanton Planning Commission approved a variance for a project to replace a Main Street building demolished in 2019.

The Wauseon Board of Education approved upgrades for the district’s primary school and high school through a $3.1 million lease agreement with Columbus-based energy company Dynamix Energy Services.

Ken Boyer was appointed interim superintendent at Pettisville Local Schools.

Ohio’s State Controlling Board reported it would issue coronavirus relief funding to Fulton County entities.

Attorneys for James Worley, convicted murderer of Sierah Joughin, filed a document with the Ohio Supreme Court asking that his convictions and death sentence be reversed due to insufficient evidence.

Cannaley Treehouse Village opened at Oak Openings Metropark in Swanton.

Former dog groomer Theresa Taylor was found guilty in Fulton County Common Pleas Court of five counts of cruelty to a companion animal after she was caught on camera abusing pets at her Archbold grooming business.

Gov. Mike DeWine issued a statewide mask mandate and a travel advisory.

Due to COVID-19, the Fulton County Fair Board announced that only the Junior Fair segment of the fair would be held in September.

AUGUST

The Fulton County Health Department reported the first confirmed death of a Fulton County resident due to COVID-19.

The local realty market reported a shortage of houses for sale.

Gov. DeWine mandated masks for students statewide.

Plans to start building the Nova Tube and Steel plant in Delta were delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Fulton County Drug Court held a graduation ceremony for recovering addicts.

Fulton County EMS Coordinator Clayton O’Brien proposed the county’s EMS entities unite as a single operation.

Virtual academy students increased for the new school year due to the pandemic.

Sauder Village in Archbold unveiled its new $6.8 million 1920s Main Street attraction.

Brailynn Demoulin and Sierra Lauharn were honored at the Metamora Fire Department for their part in rescuing an autistic Assumption boy from a neighborhood pond.

Delta Village Council authorized Village Administrator Brad Peebles to apply to the Ohio Public Works Commission to enclose either portions or all of Fewless Creek between Eastwood Drive and Maplewood Street.

The coronavirus forced a moratorium on some extracurricular activities at Fulton County schools.

COVID-19 caused the cancellation of Fayette Opera House activities.

SEPTEMBER

The United States Postal Service ordered northwest Ohio mail to be sent to the mail processing plant in Cleveland instead of the Metroplex facility in Pontiac, Mich., through the 2020 election.

The FBI assisted the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office with excavating the former property of convicted murderer James Worley in rural Delta.

Fulton County corn crops were damaged due to hot, dry summer, according to reports.

The 2020 inductees to the Fulton County Agricultural Hall of Fame included Trish Andre, Jerry Borton, Dean Genter, and Jill Stechschulte.

Fulton County COVID-19 cases eclipsed the 200 mark.

President Donald Trump campaigned at Toledo Express Airport in Swanton.

Wauseon schools Superintendent Troy Armstrong reported that, despite rumors, a fifth grade student did not suffer a brain injury caused by reportedly wearing a mask during a physical education class. Parents then complained about students wearing masks in gym classes.

Fulton County Senior Center locations remained closed due to statewide COVID-19 regulations.

Despite the coronavirus, Halloween trick-or-treating was held in all Fulton County communities.

Fulton County recorded average voter registration for the November election.

The Ohio Middle Level Association honored Swanton Middle School for its Swanton Seven initiative, and named the school’s teachers Team of the Year and Principal Matt Smith the Educator of the Year.

OCTOBER

The City of Wauseon supported Clinton and Dover townships’ proposed split from their current EMS contract with Fulton County. Gorham Township trustees also considered a split.

Swanton Health Care and Retirement Center confirmed 48 coronavirus cases among residents, 26 alone within a week’s time.

Gov. DeWine called the state’s rising coronavirus cases “concerning,” and said rural areas were to blame.

Fulton County Commissioners were apprised of $1 million in Community Development Block Grant money up for grabs for businesses, and were asked by the Maumee Valley Planning Organization to vet interested Fulton County communities and choose only one to apply.

Tony Stuart was appointed to a vacant seat on Swanton Village Council following the death of Councilman Paul Dzyak.

Bad Creek Antiques in Delta withstood both a fire and coronavirus.

Vice President Mike Pence made a campaign stop at Toledo Express Airport in Swanton.

Evergreen Local Schools announced Brian Carroll would be the new district treasurer.

The United Way of Fulton County reported the pandemic was hurting its 2020 fundraising.

Gov. DeWine reported that 82 of Ohio’s 88 counties were among COVID-19 high incidence counties.

NOVEMBER

A robust housing market was credited with news of a significant jump in Fulton County property values.

Fulton County COVID-19 deaths increased to 18. Coronavirus cases totaled 841.

Voters approved Wauseon’s school levy but nixed a Pike-Delta-York income tax request.

Fulton County reported the highest voter turnout for a presidential election since 1992.

The Fulton County Humane Society initiated a “Trap, Neuter, Return” program to address the county’s stray cat population.

Holiday “Festival of Trees” event goes on, although in small form.

Gov. DeWine instituted a 10 a.m.-5 p.m. statewide curfew to stem the increase in COVID-19 cases. He also warned that business closures were again possible.

Delta Middle School students brought in over 6,000 items for a food drive.

The Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center announced it would partner with Dynamix Energy Services of Columbus to implement a nearly $1 million facility improvement and energy conservation project.

None of Fulton County’s seven public school districts reportedly would be included in the state’s revamped version of the EdChoice voucher program.

Longtime Fulton County Common Pleas Court Judge James E. Barber passed away at age 74.

DECEMBER

The coronavirus pandemic shut down most community holiday events.

Wauseon Elementary School students wrote letters of appreciation and provided snacks for the city’s frontline workers.

The Fair School Funding Plan (FSFP), introduced in the form of Ohio House Bill 305, offers a better way to determine school funding, local school officials said. The Senate did not approve it.

The Fulton County Health Center reported over-stressed, tired medical staff coping with the coronavirus pandemic.

The City of Wauseon approved a new contract with its firefighters.

Delta High School announced it will launch a pilot program in January designed to prepare high school students interested in manufacturing opportunities after graduating.

Wauseon High School announced it would switch back to remote learning through mid-January.

The Fulton County Health Center announced its new stand-alone rehabilitation center was close to opening.

A study conducted for Pettisville schools found that many of classrooms need new technology to replace failing decade-old equipment.

Entities in Swanton, Lyons, and Fayette learned they would share $320,000 in capital improvement money through Senate Bill 310.

COVID-19 vaccinations began in several Fulton County long-term health facilities and for fire/EMS personnel.

Fulton County administrators reported a mixed bag of financial, economic, and operational impacts in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Fulton County Health Department reported 2,711 COVID-19 cases, 149 hospitalizations and 38 deaths in its last update of the year on Dec. 30.