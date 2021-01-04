Governor DeWine announces Ohio curfew extension

Here are the latest details on how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the area:

• Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Thursday that the Ohio Department of Health will extend Ohio’s 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew until Jan. 23. The extension is necessary until Ohio can determine if it will see a post-holiday case surge that impacts hospitals, he said.

The curfew does not apply to those going to and from work, those who have an emergency or those who need medical care. The curfew is not intended to stop anyone from getting groceries or going to the pharmacy.

Picking up carry-out or a drive-thru meal and ordering for delivery is permitted, but serving food and drink within an establishment is required to cease at 10 p.m.

• Case rates dropped in most of Fulton County over the last two weeks. Unlike previously, there were no zip codes with a case rate over 1,000 cases per 100,000 people as of Sunday, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

Metamora remained with the highest case rate in the county but it fell by almost half, to 736.4. There were 10 cases in the last two weeks.

Archbold was 665.8 per 100,000 with 44 cases reported. In Wauseon, 88 new cases were reported over the last two weeks for a case rate of 664.3 per 100,000. There were 84 new cases reported in the Swanton zip code for a case rate of 663.4 per 100,000. Delta had 46 new cases and a rate of 536, the lowest in the county.

Ohioans can view data from their local communities and filter data by probable or confirmed case status, county, a specific zip code or a specific time period. The zip code dashboard can be found at coronavirus.ohio.gov.

• Fulton County remained at a Level 3 public emergency for COVID-19, with the latest update of the Ohio Public Health Advisory System on Thursday.

The number of indicators met in the county dropped from three to two. They are new cases per capita and proportion of non-congregate cases.

Fulton County had a case rate of 795.2 per 100,000 from Dec. 16-29, the 16th highest in the state. Pickaway County was the highest in Ohio, with 1,115.3 per 100,000.

Lucas County had a case rate of 606.5 per 100,000 and met the new cases per capita and proportion of non-congregate cases indicators.

• Fulton County’s COVID-19 cases, climbed from 2,605 on Dec. 27 to 2,812, as of Sunday, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

The Fulton County Health Department’s last update was Wednesday due to the holiday, and included 136 confirmed active cases.

There were no COVID-19 deaths reported in Fulton County over the last week. The total stands at 38, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

The total number of hospitalizations increased to 154 as of Sunday.

Lucas County has had 26,509 cases, as of Sunday, according to the state health department. There have been a total of 541 deaths reported in the county.

There were 721,481 cases reported overall in Ohio, as of Sunday. Statewide, there had been 38,798 hospitalizations and 5,933 intensive care unit admissions related to the disease.

There are 8,199 confirmed COVID-19 deaths statewide, with 877 more probable COVID-19 deaths.

• Ohio is expected to receive more than 238,000 doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines this week. DeWine encouraged those administering the vaccine to do so with urgency.

“Although we’ll never know whose lives have been saved, we do know that these vaccines are saving lives,” he said. “We all have a moral responsibility to get the vaccine out to those who choose to receive it as quickly as we possibly can.”

DeWine also encouraged citizens who wish to be vaccinated to act with urgency when offered the vaccine. Because the vaccine is currently scarce, he warned that those who decline to receive a vaccine at the first opportunity may not immediately receive another chance.

• More than 5,100 eligible on-premises liquor permit holders have not yet applied for state assistance through Ohio’s Bar & Restaurant Grant Program. Of the $38.7 million allotted to support liquor permit holders, more than $12 million remains unclaimed.

Each active on-premises liquor permit is eligible for $2,500 per location. The funding is not competitive, and the money does not have to be repaid.

Although the program is referred to as the Bar & Restaurant Assistance Fund, more than just bars and restaurants have eligible liquor permits. Movie theaters, bowling alleys, sports and concert venues, and even some hair salons are eligible for this funding.

Permit holders who have not yet claimed their funds can visit businesshelp.ohio.gov to apply.

Share your information at dstambaugh@aimmediamidwest.com.

https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/01/web1_CoronaVirusLogo.jpg