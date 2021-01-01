Alzheimer’s education offered virutally

MAUMEE — The Alzheimer’s Association Northwest Ohio Chapter will be presenting a variety of virtual educational programs to help the community and families impacted by the disease.

These presentations cover a variety of topics and occur at different times during the day and evening via videoconferencing to allow individuals to participate in the convenience of their homes. They will discuss topics such as what is Alzheimer’s disease, how do you manage behaviors, legal and financial issues, and how to better communicate.

The programs are helpful for anyone experiencing signs of memory loss, their family members who may be concerned, and the community member looking for more education.

All programs are free and open to the public. Registration is required. To register, call 800-272-3900

Jan. 5 Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia 2 p.m.

Jan. 5 Understanding and Responding to Dementia-Related Behavior 4 p.m.

Jan. 6 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s 11 a.m.

Jan. 6 Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia 2 p.m.

Jan. 7 Living with Alzheimer’s for Caregivers Early Stage – Part 1 3:30 p.m.

Jan. 7 Effective Communication Strategies 6:30 p.m.

Jan. 8 Healthy Living for Brain and Body 10 a.m.

Jan. 8 Legal and Financial 1 p.m.

Jan. 11 Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia 3 p.m.

Jan. 12 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s 2 p.m.

Jan. 13 Effective Communication Strategies 11 a.m.

Jan. 14 Living with Alzheimer’s for Caregivers Early Stage – Part 2 3:30 p.m.