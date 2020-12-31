ODA announces 2021 fair schedule

The Ohio Department of Agriculture has released the list of county and independent fairs scheduled for Ohio in 2021 with the fun slated to begin in June. The first of the year is in Paulding County from June 12-19.

The Fulton County Fair is scheduled for Sept. 3-9 in 2021.

Other Northwest Ohio fairs include Lucas County, July 12-18; Ottawa County, July 19-25; Wood County, Aug. 2-9; Henry County, Aug. 12-19; Defiance County, Aug. 21-28; and Williams County, Sept. 11-18.