Tree honoring Spiess planted

Present and past Wauseon Tree Commission members, along with Wauseon High School officials, recently dedicated an American Elm tree that was a seedling from the Survivor Tree at the the site of the Oklahoma City bombing in 1995. Dedicated to past Tree Commission member Jim Spiess, the tree seedling was acquired from Oklahoma City National Memorial by Tree Commission members in September of 2017, and had been nurtured since by Wauseon’s Public Works Department.

