Driver flees car after chase

TOLEDO– Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers are seeking information regarding the identity of a driver who led troopers on a pursuit in a stolen car in Toledo early Tuesday morning.

Troopers attempted to stop a Dodge Charger for a traffic violation on Interstate 75 near Phillips Ave. just after 1 a.m. Once the trooper activated his overhead emergency lights, the vehicle fled northbound on I-75 and took the exit for Stickney Ave., according to a Highway Patrol press release. The vehicle continued east on S. Expressway Dr. and crashed when the driver failed to negotiate the sharp curve near E. Manhattan Blvd.

After the crash, the unidentified female driver fled on foot. Upon clearing the vehicle, troopers located a pit bull puppy and illegal drugs inside.

Since 2016, troopers have recovered 794 stolen vehicles from northwest Ohio.

The Patrol was assisted on scene by the Toledo Police Department, ABCO Services, and Lucas County Canine Care and Control.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the driver is asked to contact the Toledo Patrol Post at (419) 865-0910.