Rise in Fulton County COVID-19 cases continues

Here are the latest details on how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the area:

• There were 47 new cases of COVID-19 in Fulton County reported Tuesday, according to the Fulton County Health Department. Those cases combined with cases over the holiday weekend reported Monday, for a total of 2,672.

There were 2 additional hospitalizations on Tuesday, for a total of 147 since March. There have been 38 total COVID-19 deaths reported in the county.

Among the cases through Tuesday there were 1,475 females and 1,188 males. The median age for confirmed cases is 46.

Lucas County had 25,282 cases and 540 deaths as of Tuesday. Defiance County had 2,659 cases and 67 deaths, Williams County 2,229 cases and 48 deaths, and Henry County 1,736 cases and 36 deaths.

There have been 682,570 cases overall in Ohio. On Tuesday, the state reported 7,526 new cases, which is lower than the 21-day average of 8,217.

The median age of positive cases in the state is 43.

Statewide, there had been 37,636 hospitalizations and 5,801 intensive care unit admissions related to the disease. The median age of those hospitalized has been 67.

The group making up the largest portion of hospitalizations in Ohio are those ages 70-79 at 24%. Cases among 60-69 and 80-89 year olds each make up 21% of cases.

Patients ages 0-19 make up 2% of hospitalizations, 20-29 make up 4%, 30-39 make up 5%, 40-49 year olds make up 8% and 50-59 make up 14%.

There are 7,903 confirmed deaths statewide, with 819 more probable COVID-19 deaths. There were 151 deaths reported Tuesday, which is higher than the 21-day average of 77.

The number of patients hospitalized has dropped form 5,157 on Dec. 16 to 4,516 on Tuesday.

• According to the Ohio Department of Health’s latest figures, there are no current COVID-19 cases among Fulton County nursing home residents. Overall, Indian Meadows has had 43 cases and Swanton Health Care and Retirement Center 41.

There are some current cases among staff members. Fairlawn Haven has four, Fulton Manor has 2 and Indians Meadows 1.

Swanton Valley Rehab and Healthcare Center has been least impacted, according to the state’s numbers. Since the start of the state recording cases, there have only been 3 positive cases among residents and 5 among staff.

• Triangular Processing has closed programming and recycling until Jan. 4.

Share your local COVID-19 related information at dstambaugh@aimmediamidwest.com.

