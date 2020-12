BEXLEY, Ohio – Capital University recently announced fall semester honors.

Payton Moyer of Archbold was named to the President’s List. To be named to the President’s List, students must have achieved a grade point average of at least 3.85.

Hannah Hartsock of Swanton, Zach Basselman of Wauseon, and Nate Hartzler of Pettisville were named to the Provost’s List. To be named to the Provost’s List, full-time, degree-seeking students must have achieved a grade point average of 3.70 to 3.849.