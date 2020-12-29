McNeill Chevrolet Buick in Swanton worked with Fulton County Health Center’s Human Resource Department to deliver Tano’s Pizza to more than 500 first and second shift local health care professionals Dec. 21-23 as a way to give back for their tireless battle against COVID-19. They also delivered Subway trays to third shift professionals. A McNeill Chevrolet Buick spokesperson said the dealership wants to thank those health care workers for their dedication and sacrifices to keep the community safe.

