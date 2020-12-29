COURTHOUSE NEWS

Common Pleas Court

Donald J. Collins, Metamora, vs. Brittney L. Hatcher, Marysville, Ohio, other civil.

Amanda L. Standifer, Swanton, vs. Jeremy R. Standifer, Monroe, Mich., termination of marriage with children.

John Miller, trustee, Defiance, vs. United States of America, Washington, D.C., other civil.

Serena Whitman, Toledo, Ohio, vs. Walmart, Wauseon, worker’s compensation.

Rachel A. Rodriguez,Wauseon, vs. Derrick L. Butcher, Wauseon, support enforcement.

Christopher P. Scott, Swanton, vs. Kimberly M. Scott, Delta, dissolution of marriage with children.

Tracy Blaylock, Wauseon, vs. Kathleen J. Grieser, Wauseon, other civil.

Derek M. Eddings, Swanton, vs. Helena T. Eddings, Maumee, Ohio, dissolution of marriage with children.

Marriage Licenses

Stephen L. Frederick, 53, Wauseon, software analyst, and Jodie A. Blanchard, 48, Wauseon, program assistant.

Christopher R. Pooler, 40, Wauseon, self-employed, and Corrina M. Aguirre, 30, Wauseon.

Andrew I. Sauder, 22, Wauseon, engineer, and Madeline A. Richer, 23, Huntington, Ind., elementary teacher.

Real Estate Transfers

Donald D. Flenner Jr. to John R. Smallman, 860 Burr Road, Wauseon, $145,000.

Christopher J. and Jennifer R. Smith and Devin L. Seslar and Mackenzie B. Brown, 705 S. Harvest Lane, Wauseon, $184,000.

Jake E. and Julie A. Dominique to Zeesky LLC, 202 Stryker St., Archbold, $70,000.

Thomas V. O’Neill, trustee, to Mary L. Regan, County Road N, Delta, $71,000.

Roger D. Clausen, trustee, to Kristen N. and Andrew T. Stevens, 12435 County Road 10, Delta, $315,000.

Adam W. Ruple to Roger Fair II, 248 W. Willow St., Wauseon, $35,000.

Norma J. Taylor, trustee, to Cody McCaw and Autumn I. Launch, 219 Woodland Ave., Swanton, $156,000.

Myron L. and Joyce M. Murphy to Mark W. Stango, 503 Palmwood Ave., Delta, $97,600.

Bobbee D. Holland to Nathan A. Brehm, 5371 County Road F, Delta, $235,000.

Phillip S. and Lori K. Bernath to Paul Sr. and Rachael Laplant, 620 Northwood Drive, Delta, $192,000.

Colleen S. McQuade, successor trustee, to Anthony R. and Stacie J. Kruczowski, 606 Brookside Drive, Swanton, $185,900.

Martha Yoder to Scott A. Raven, 4940 County Road 1-2, Swanton, $160,000.

KLM Rentals LLC to John and Sarah E. Veselenak, 4 Glacier Lane, Delta, $201,400.

Jennifer K. Vogel to Zachary Belnap, 414 Clover Lane, Wauseon, $132,000.

Sandridge Investments LLC to Vandco Properties LLC, Brookside Drive, Swanton, $90,000.

James L. and Barbara L. Short to Eric J. and Marcia B. Lehman, 312 Park Place, Archbold, $190,000.

Arthur J. Garrow to Old State Line Landholders LLC, County Road 18, Wauseon, $128,000.

Larry G. Herrick to Vandco Properties LLC, 205 N. Hallett Ave., Swanton, $65,000.

Arthur J. Garrow to Valentine Farms LLC, County Road S, Fayette, $616,000.

Arthur J. Garrow to Garo Farming LLC, County Road 19, Fayette, $79,718.