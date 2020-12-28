Local EMS workers among first to get COVID-19 vaccine

The Fulton County Health Department received its first allocation of COVID-19 vaccines on Dec. 22. The initial shipment contained 200 doses of the Moderna vaccine.

Vaccination for COVID-19 was offered to several EMS workers in Fulton County on Monday.

The COVID-19 vaccine will be available locally for individuals listed in Ohio’s Phase 1A allocation plan. This includes health care workers and personnel, nursing home residents and staff, assisted living facility residents and staff, people with developmental disabilities and those with mental illness who live in group homes or centers and staff at those locations, behavioral health residential facility residents and staff and EMS responders.

“We are excited to begin providing COVID-19 vaccine and look forward to receiving additional vaccine and distributing it to residents along with other vaccine providers in Fulton County,” stated Health Commissioner Kim Cupp.

Twenty-two EMS responders representing the Delta, Lyons, Archbold and Wauseon Fire Departments were vaccinated, Monday.

“We are thrilled for our staff to be receiving the COVID-19 vaccine so soon,” said Delta Community Fire Department Chief Scott Smith.

The amount of vaccine received by the Health Department is limited at this time. The hospital and long term care facilities are also receiving vaccine and vaccinating healthcare workers and long term care residents.

The health department plans to provide updates on its website, www.fultoncountyhealthdept.com, and social media. For additional information call 419-337-0915 or visit the website.