Dog licenses available for purchase

Dog licenses are now on sale in Fulton County. Licenses are available for purchased online at fultoncountyoh.gov, at the Fulton County Auditor’s Office or they can be purchased at select locations around the county.

Locations include:

• Continental Plaza, 1265 N. Shoop Ave., Wauseon;

• J&B Feed Company, 134 E. Airport Highway, Swanton

• J&B Feed Company, 140 S. Brunnel St., Wauseon

• Lyons Main Stop, 105 W. Morenci St.

• Savvy Dog, 104 S. Defiance St., Archbold.

One-year, three-year, and permanent dog licenses are available.

All dog owners with previous 2019 tags should receive a letter in the mail.