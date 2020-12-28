COVID case rates in Fulton County remain elevated

Here are the latest details on how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the area:

• Archbold, and Metamora have each had case counts over 1,000 per 100,000 people over the last two weeks, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

There have been 20 new COVID-19 cases in the Metamora zip code over the last two weeks, according to the Ohio Department of Health. That is a rate of 1,472.8 cases per 100,000 people.

Archbold was 1,028.9 per 100,000 with 68 cases reported.

In Wauseon, 102 new cases were reported over the last two weeks for a case rate of 770 per 100,000. There were 76 new cases reported in the Swanton zip code for a case rate of 600.2 per 100,000. Delta had 55 new cases and a rate of 640.9 The lowest case rate in Fulton County over the time period was in Fayette, at 474.1 per 100,000.

Ohioans can view data from their local communities and filter data by probable or confirmed case status, county, a specific zip code or a specific time period. The zip code dashboard can be found at coronavirus.ohio.gov.

• Fulton County remained at a Level 3 public emergency for COVID-19, with the latest update of the Ohio Public Health Advisory System on Thursday.

The number of indicators met in the county dropped from four to three. They are new cases per capita, outpatient visits, proportion of non-congregate cases.

Fulton County had a case rate of 949.5 per 100,000 from Dec. 9-22, the 11th highest in the state. Wyandot County was the highest in Ohio, with 1,364.1 per 100,000.

Lucas County had a case rate of 701.3 per 100,000 and met just the new cases per capita indicator.

• Fulton County’s COVID-19 cases, climbed from 2,359 on Dec. 20 to 2,605, as of Sunday, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

The Fulton County Health Department’s last update was Wednesday due to the holiday, and included 142 confirmed active cases.

One additional COVID-19 death was reported in Fulton County over the last week. The total stands at 38, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

The total number of hospitalizations increased to 141 as of Sunday.

Lucas County has had 24,898 cases, as of Sunday, according to the state health department. There have been a total of 535 deaths reported in the county.

There were 670,525 cases reported overall in Ohio, as of Sunday. Statewide, there had been 36,786 hospitalizations and 5,719 intensive care unit admissions related to the disease.

There are 7,732 confirmed COVID-19 deaths statewide, with 777 more probable COVID-19 deaths.

• Governor Mike DeWine on Wednesday shared two new maps from the Ohio Department of Health for tracking how severe the spread of COVID-19 is in Ohio.

The first map measures cases per capita over time. The time-lapse map is based on the list of high incidence counties and indicates the levels of spread from week to week.

The second map shows each Hospital Preparedness Region and what percent of the overall ICU patient population are COVID patients.

“At the beginning of August, we were at about 12% statewide, or 1 in 8 patients in the ICU was a COVID patient,” said Governor DeWine. “Now, we’re at 31% or about 1 in 3 patients in the ICU are a COVID patient.”

Both maps will be updated weekly on Thursdays at coronavirus.ohio.gov.

• DeWine also said that since reopening child care at the end of May, Ohio has participated in two significant research studies on the spread of COVID in child care settings. The results of both studies found that child care did not lead to an increased risk for contracting COVID.

• Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced that the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation (BWC) is distributing another 23 million Ohio-made masks to help support the state’s workforce. Shipments began in November and are expected to continue through June 2021. In October, the BWC contracted with Buckeye Mask Company, in Cleveland for 10 million masks, and with Career Development and Placement Strategies, also in Cleveland, for 13 million masks.

The announcement marks the second round of mask distribution launched by the BWC, which sent out nearly 23 million masks over the summer and fall to assist in weakening the spread of COVID-19.

Share your information at dstambaugh@aimmediamidwest.com.

https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/12/web1_CoronaVirusLogo-7.jpg