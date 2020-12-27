DeWine gives update on COVID vaccine

Governor Mike DeWine announced Wednesday the goals of Phase 1B of COVID-19 vaccine distribution are to save lives and for schools to be fully open by March 1.

“Ohioans in the 65 and older category make up just under 87% of COVID deaths. This is a stunning number, and it’s critical that we protect our older Ohioans,” said DeWine.

In the next phase, vaccines will be available to those who choose to receive them who are 65 years or older or those living with severe congenital, developmental, or early-onset medical disorders. Additionally, adults working in Ohio’s schools will have the option to receive the vaccine. This is intended to assist schools in returning to in-person learning.

In Phase 1A those receiving the vaccine include health care workers and personnel, nursing homes residents and staff, assisted living facilities residents and staff, psychiatric hospital patients and staff, people with developmental disabilities and those with mental illness who live in group homes or centers and staff at those locations, Ohio veterans homes residents and staff, and EMS responders.

Local health departments and hospitals will assist with managing mass vaccination clinics as more vaccines are shipped to Ohio.

“Ohio’s public health departments and hospitals are experts at managing mass vaccination clinics, and I am thankful we can turn to them to begin vaccinating Ohioans against COVID-19,” said Governor DeWine.

Additionally, advanced EMTs and paramedics will assist in administering the COVID-19 vaccine.

