Fulton County COVID-19 cases approach 2,500

Here are the latest details on how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the area:

• There were 154 new cases reported over Monday and Tuesday, according to the Fulton County Health Department. The department reported 96 new cases on Monday and 58 new cases on Tuesday, for a total of 2,441. There are no updates from the county on weekends, so the Monday number includes Saturday and Sunday figures.

There were 3 additional hospitalizations, for a total of 130 since March.

Among the cases through Tuesday there were 1,356 females and 1,076 males. The median age for confirmed cases is 46.

Lucas County had 21,605 cases and 475 deaths as of Tuesday. Defiance County had 2,491 cases and 66 deaths, Williams County 2,074 cases and 36 deaths, and Henry County 1,626 cases and 35 deaths.

There have been 637,032 cases overall in Ohio. Statewide, there had been 35,594 hospitalizations and 5,588 intensive care unit admissions related to the disease.

There are 7,530 confirmed deaths statewide, with 722 more probable COVID-19 deaths.

• Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said there has not been a surge in COVID-19 cases following Thanksgiving and attributed it to a decrease in travel over previous years. He said data published in the New York Times showed there was a 60% to 70% reduction in contacts over the Thanksgiving holiday.

“If we can get through Christmas and New Year’s without a significant surge, we will be much better positioned to start 2021 against this virus,” said DeWine. “It’s critical that we keep up the work we started over Thanksgiving for the next several weeks to prevent another surge in January.”

Ohio Department of Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff stressed the need for citizens to continue following the Stay Safe Ohio Protocol to help prevent Ohio hospitals from becoming overwhelmed.

“Up to and through Thanksgiving, Ohioans took important steps to avoid letting COVID-19 overwhelm our hospitals, but in spite of this, our hospitals remain extremely busy,” said Dr. Vanderhoff. “Adding a post-holiday spike would create a terrible situation, so we can’t let ourselves be lulled into a sense of complacency as we move into the next two-week period, the biggest holiday season on our calendar.”

• A total of 17 Ohio counties have a case rate over 1,000, meaning that at least 1% of people in these counties either have or recently had the virus and are at risk of spreading it to others. The rate in Fulton County is 1,001.8 per 100,000, the 17th highest in the state.

• The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced that the Ohio National Guard received a waiver that will allow them to help administer the COVID-19 vaccine. The waiver gives the Ohio National Guard the flexibility to fully utilize National Guard medical personnel trained in administering the vaccine.

The Ohio National Guard has approximately 600 members who are medical personnel, including physicians, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, nurses, and medics. Ohio is working to determine how it will best utilize Guard medical personnel without adversely affecting Ohio health care systems’ critical medical resources by removing Guard members from their civilian medical positions.

• Triangular Processing is closing programming and recycling until Jan. 4.

Share your local COVID-19 related information at dstambaugh@aimmediamidwest.com.

https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/12/web1_CoronaVirusLogo-6.jpg