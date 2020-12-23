Swanton Rotary Club donates for COVID safety

The Swanton Rotary Club recently donated $2,000 to Swanton Local Schools to help with expenses related to COVID-19 safety. Pictured are, from left, Swanton Rotary President Steve Trudel, Swanton Local Schools Superintendent Chris Lake and Rotarian Jeff Lambert.

