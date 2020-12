SHERIFF’S REPORT

Thursday, Dec. 10

8:28 a.m., 7856 State Hwy. 108 #53, Clinton Twp., larceny.

12:14 p.m., County Road L at County Road 19, Franklin Twp., injury accident.

7:50 p.m., 22896 Burlington Gardens, Burlington, Ohio, larceny.

6:15 p.m., 24521 County Road R, Gorham Twp., suspicious activity.

6:19 p.m., 15272 County Road K, Dover Twp., domestic trouble.

10:32 p.m., 12207 County Road C, York Twp., suspicious vehicle.

11:41 p.m., 12332 County Road E, York Twp., keep the peace.

Friday, Dec. 11

3:07 a.m., 9981 County Road F, York Twp., Swancreek Church of the Bretheran, suspicious vehicle.

11:23 a.m., 25161 County Road M, Franklin Twp., suspicious person.

1:59 p.m., 14603 County Road J, Dover Twp., domestic violence.

4:50 p.m., 4697 County Road 3, Swancreek Twp., suspicious activity.

5:25 p.m., 12124 County Road L, Pike Twp., suspicious vehicle.

6:33 p.m., 13255 County Road M, Dover Twp., suspicious person.

6:37 p.m., 4661 County Road 25, German Twp., 911 hang-up.

6:48 p.m., 8105 County Road 7-2, Pike Twp., 911 hang-up.

7 p.m., 13040 County Road B, Clinton Twp., suspicious activity.

7:18 p.m., 361 Maple Ave., Pettisville, civil matter.

8:30 p.m., County Road L at County Road 20, Franklin Twp., hit-skip accident.

9:07 p.m., 5366 County Road 17, Clinton Twp., suspicious vehicle.

10:09 p.m., 3910 S. Fulton Lucas Road, Swanton Twp., motorcycle/ATV complaint.

10:46 p.m., 4590 County Road 3, Swancreek Twp., suicidal threats.

Saturday, Dec. 12

10:50 a.m., 4549 County Road E #1, Swancreek Twp., vandalism.

2:01 p.m., 27836 County Road T, Gorham Twp., mental issue.

4:24 p.m., 1256 County Road 5, Swancreek Twp., domestic violence.

7 p.m., State Highway 109 at County Road HJ, Pike Twp., disabled vehicle.

9:12 p.m., 3231 Manley Road, Monclova, Ohio, miscellaneous assist.

Sunday, Dec. 13

3:17 a.m., 605 N. Gorham St. Suite D, Fayette, suspicious person.

9:28 a.m., 3920 County Road 11, York Twp., 911 hang-up.

11:55 a.m., 4790 County Road C, Swancreek Twp., animal call.

12:20 p.m., 16311 County Road L, Dover Twp., assist other unit.

2:32 p.m., 1256 County Road 5, Swancreek Twp., keep the peace.

2:54 p.m., 11761 County Road 19, Franklin Twp., suspicious vehicle.

4:57 p.m., 114 S. Adrian St., Lyons, check on welfare.

8:49 p.m., State Highway 66 at U.S. 20A, German Twp., accident with property damage.

8:51 p.m., 512 Ann Ave., Pettisville, suspicious vehicle.

Monday, Dec. 14

9:02 a.m., 4880 County Road 10-2, York Twp., suspicious vehicle.

9:03 a.m., 2470 U.S. 20, Amboy Twp., suspicious activity.

10:05 a.m., 8135 State Hwy. 108, Dover Twp., Holiday Inn Express, suspicious activity.

12:32 p.m., 15740 County Road K, Dover Twp., suspicious activity.

12:46 p.m., 6767 County Road 9, York Twp., North Star Bluescope Steel, traffic offense.

3:35 p.m., 4549 County Road E, Swancreek Twp., miscellaneous assist.

3:38 p.m., 5618 U.S. 20A Suite A, Swancreek Twp., Superior Towing, miscellaneous assist.

3:45 p.m., 13808 County Road L, Dover Twp., larceny.

4:06 p.m., 7826 State Hwy. 108, Clinton Twp., assist other unit.

4:18 p.m., 10000 State Hwy. 109, Pike Twp., accident with property damage.

5:31 p.m., 10911 County Road 10-2, Pike Twp., fight.

6:27 p.m., 3301 County Road K, Fulton Twp., accident with property damage.

7:45 p.m., 121 West Field Drive, Archbold, Archbold First Care Center, assist other unit.

8:41 p.m., U.S. 20A at County Road 4, Swancreek Twp., accident with property damage.

9:49 p.m., 213 Maddie St., Swanton, mental issue.

11:38 p.m., 6876 County Road H, Fulton Twp., suspicious vehicle.

Tuesday, Dec. 15

7:12 a.m., County Road C at County Road 13, Clinton Twp., disabled vehicle.

8:54 a.m., 10487 County Road 4 #15, Fulton Twp., larceny.

2:27 p.m.,, 10487 County Road 4, Fulton Twp., burglary.

5:54 p.m., State Highway 109 at U.S. 20, Royalton Twp., injury accident.

6:16 p.m., 5130 County Road 5, Swancreek Twp., suspicious activity.

8:15 p.m., 5901 County Road C, Swancreek Twp., civil process.

Wednesday, Dec. 16

1:17 a.m., U.S. 20A at County Road 13, York Twp., traffic offense.

1:45 a.m., 14400 U.S. 20A, Clinton Twp. Tractor Supply Co., suspicious vehicle.

8:16 a.m., County Road L at County Road 18, Dover Twp., disabled vehicle.

9:43 a.m., County Road S at County Road 1, Amboy Twp., disabled vehicle.

11:21 a.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 10-3, Royalton Twp., injury accident.

1:03 p.m., 11721 County Road 14, Dover Twp., keep the peace.

4:41 p.m., 183 Main St., Pettisville, Quality Custom Blinds, harassment.

5:47 p.m., 4200 County Road 26, German Twp., injury accident.

6:18 p.m., County Road G at County Road 27, German Twp., injury accident.

8:48 p.m., 15512 U.S. 20, Chesterfield Twp., unwanted subject.

8:54 p.m., U.S. 20A at County Road 3, Swancreek Twp., disabled vehicle.

Thursday, Dec. 17

2:18 a.m., County Road D at County Road 12, York Twp., accident with property damage.

2:34 a.m., 4242 County Road K, Fulton Twp., 911 hang-up.

4:01 a.m., 25837 County Road L, Franklin Twp., animal call.

6:47 a.m., State Highway 108 at County Road L, Dover Twp., check on welfare.

6:47 a.m., County Road 15 at County Road C, Clinton Twp., disabled vehicle.