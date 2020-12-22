Swanton plans to rent out facilities in 2021

Swanton intends to rent out facilities beginning in April, Village Administrator Rosanna Hoelzle told Village Council at its Dec. 14 virtual meeting.

“It’s the hope that things will slowly stabilize and we’ll be in a little better position then,” she said.

The village usually requires a deposit to reserve a certain date, but that will change for this year. There will not be a required deposit but payment in full will be required two weeks before the rental.

“So this would allow a little bit more leeway from our end of it but also would hopefully allow people, if they decide personally they don’t want to do it, then they can cancel that reservation,” Hoelzle said.

Reservations for 2021 will be taken beginning Jan. 5.

Also at the meeting, Council approved the creation of a new position.

The primary focus of the community development assistant will be code enforcement. A secondary focus of the part-time position will be research.

“We think we would have enough work for someone to be full-time to do these things as well as some others, but the budget kind of restrains us,” said Mayor Neil Toeppe.

Council approved a job description in addition to the creation of the position.

The third and final readings were approved for a pair of ordinances. The ordinances authorize the administrator to renew the agreement for a county-wide Emergency Management Agency and to enter into an agreement with Fulton County Commissioners to provide for indigent legal services in Fulton County Eastern District Court.

In new business, Council approved the first reading of an ordinance regulating street parking in the Waterwood Farms subdivision. The ordinance prohibits parking on the east side of Black Canyon Drive and north side of Waterwood Drive.

Council also approved an emergency ordinance to collect additional CARES Act money that had been returned by other Fulton County entities. The latest amount received is just over $5,000.

Reports

Police Chief Adam Berg reported that the department recently received two donations. McNeill Chevrolet Buick’s donation was for a digital speed limit warning sign, and the Delta Eagles donated $3,000 from the Back the Blue event held over the summer.

Hoelzle reported that the Safe Routes to School project is still on track for 2021, but the village is still waiting to hear back from Norfolk Southern regarding Z gates at the Main Street railroad crossing.

Also, Poggemeyer Design Group is finalizing the necessary steps for the Beard Pavilion project to go out to bid.

Mayor Toeppe reported that an EMS levy meeting was held with other eastern Fulton County government leaders. If Wauseon or others leave the countywide EMS system, other communities need to have plans ready to ensure funding continues.

He added that they will follow up in January, if necessary.

In the personnel report, village employees were recognized for years of service. Steve Kovar was recognized for 10 years of service, while Chad Branum, Zachary Holdridge, Lee Kusz, Neil Tedrow, and Jim Zywocki were recognized for five.

By Drew Stambaugh dstambaugh@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Drew Stambaugh at 419-335-2010

