Wauseon Lion’s Club announces raffle winners

The Wauseon Lions Club has announced the winners of its inaugural annual raffle: Jason S., Defiance, first place, $250; Connie P. of Archbold, second place; Steve G. of Deshler, Ohio, third place. Also pictured are Lions Club members Rebecca Dent and Carol Eddings. The club presented a certificate of appreciation to Kathy McClarren, co-owner of The Brown Bag Market.

The Wauseon Lions Club has announced the winners of its inaugural annual raffle: Jason S., Defiance, first place, $250; Connie P. of Archbold, second place; Steve G. of Deshler, Ohio, third place. Also pictured are Lions Club members Rebecca Dent and Carol Eddings. The club presented a certificate of appreciation to Kathy McClarren, co-owner of The Brown Bag Market. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/12/web1_Wauseon-Lions-Raffle.jpg The Wauseon Lions Club has announced the winners of its inaugural annual raffle: Jason S., Defiance, first place, $250; Connie P. of Archbold, second place; Steve G. of Deshler, Ohio, third place. Also pictured are Lions Club members Rebecca Dent and Carol Eddings. The club presented a certificate of appreciation to Kathy McClarren, co-owner of The Brown Bag Market. Photo provided