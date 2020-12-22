Motorists cited in traffic blitz

Four citations were issued during a Traffic Enforcement Blitz conducted Dec. 1-15 by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office. Citations were issued for two speed violations, one driving under suspension violation, and one headlight violation. Deputies made 16 traffic stops and also issued 14 warnings. A felony charge was also issued for failure to comply with the signal or order of police officer stemming from a pursuit during the blitz.

The traffic blitz was funded through a grant from the Ohio Department of Public Safety.