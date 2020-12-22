COURTHOUSE NEWS

Common Pleas Court

Suzanne Hughes, Delta, vs. Geico Insurance Agency, Columbus, other civil.

Swanton Welding and Machining Co., Swanton, vs. Henry F. Teichmann Inc., Washington, Pa., other civil.

Evelyn J. Comstock, Swanton, vs. Carl E. Comstock, Swanton, dissolution of marriage without children.

Katherine Rufenacht, Wauseon, vs. Christopher Rufenacht, Wauseon, dissolution of marriage with children.

Kayla L. Buehrer, Wauseon, vs. Jonathan S. Buehrer, Archbold, termination of marriage with children.

Donald J. Coillins, Metamora, vs. Brittney J. Hatcher, Marysville, Ohio, other civil.

Marriage Licenses

Jacob Flores, 42, Wauseon, self-employed, and Rebecca F. Serres, 42, Wauseon, homemaker.

Jeremy R. Johnson, 44, Lake Odessa, Mich., corrections officer, and Molly M. King, 50, Lake Odessa, Mich., substitute teacher.

Dominic B. Stilwill Sr., 27, Wauseon, maintenance, and Brittney M. Seiler, 25, Wauseon, machine operation.

Real Estate Transfers

Matthew R. Zeunen to Casey L. Donald and Nicole Zeigler, 4628 County Road A, Liberty Center, $185,000.

Diana J. Kosier and Connie S. Lauber, trustees, to Roger L. and Sharon A. Frey, trustees, 214 Meadow Road, Archbold, $127,500.

Repp Oil Company to Shawn LLC, 418 Main St., Fayette, $50,000.

Cheryl Walther to Megan and Ryan Pursel, 430 West Drive, Wauseon, $205,000.

Mark Knapp Sr. and Judy Creps to Wendy L. Wyse, 109 Charles St., Archbold, $111,900.

Brian C. Harris to Deacon D. Dzierzawski and Heath Wegener, 309 N. Main St., Swanton, $130,000.

Manchester Investment Co. to LP Properties 4124 LLC, N. Shoop Avenue, Wauseon, $142,000.

Benny L. Knighten to Leadona M. and Michael J. Rademaker, 413 E. Park St., Wauseon, $164,800.

Jane L. Fryman, Alva J. Roth, and Joyce Roth to Jane L. Fryman, 22951 Monroe St., Archbold, and Richard K. Gonzales, 6886 State Hwy. 66, Archbold, $112,000.

Steven E. and Kelly A. Bardwell to Bradley A. Betz, 203 Cherry St., Swanton, $80,000.

Doris D. Brown, trustee, to PNC Bank National Association, 6900 County Road B, Delta, $94,250.

Roach Enterprises of Ohio Ltd. to Laura and John Covell, 2245 Redbud Lane, Delta, $136,000.

Katlyn and Matthew J. Brehm to Rick L. and Jessica M. McQuillin, 427 E. Main St., Fayette, $80,000.

John F. and Judicia M. Smith to Christopher J. and Jennifer R. Smith, 705 S. Harvest Lane, Wauseon, $143,284.