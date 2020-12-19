FCCC names student ambassadors

Four County Career Center’s Student Ambassadors are seniors chosen each year based on their teachers’ recommendations and leadership abilities. They represent the school in a variety of capacities including hosting future students and parents, as well as visiting area elected officials and members of the community. The 2020-21 Student Ambassadors are – front, from left – Ava Lichty of Hicksville, Jade Paz of Defiance, Daisy Jack of Bryan, Thania Torres of Napoleon – middle, from left – Gunner Kaylor of Fairview, Alexis Miller-Gutierrez of Archbold, Haley Zachrich of Napoleon, Sierra Schultheis of Napoleon, Emily Hines of Archbold, Kyiah Harris of Evergreen, Jacob Washington of Bryan, Megan Black of Wauseon- back, from left – Harley Schwarz of Evergreen, Cassandra White of Fairview, Zacary Sparks of Edon, Gabriel Smith of Hicksville, Cheznie Keber of Tinora, Khegunn Flint of Montpelier, Shawn McCullough of Delta, Luke Pahl of Ayersville, and Garrett Alpaugh of Montpelier.

