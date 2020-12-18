Pettisville FFA places in competitions

Two members of the Pettisville FFA chapter placed in a Virtual Job Interview Career Development Event held Nov. 3.

Mina Wesche and Grace Schnitkey placed seventh and fifth, respectively, following a process of filling out applications, drafting a follow-up letter, and being interviewed by judges regarding their application, accomplishments, and resume.

“I though it was really fun and a great opportunity to practice for an interview in a competitive way,” Grace said.

On Nov. 13, a team of six members including Carson Bennett, Baden Skates, Grace Schintkey, Andrew Hulbert, Keartsen Zuver, and Clara Damman placed third in the Fulton County Parliamentary Procedure contest, with Karsen Pursel and Blake Eyer attending as alternates.

The contest determines how well members can run a meeting and follow Robert’s Rules or Order, which state how different situations should be addressed in a formal meeting setting. The two-part competition included a parliamentary procedure demonstration and a written individual test, and was decided by two judges.

A 10-member Wildlife CDE team placed fourth in the district and 32nd in the state in a competition held Nov. 17 after completing a virtual contest to identify different birds, mammals, fish, and reptile species, as well as equipment, which included a test and a practicum. Team high scorers were Carson Bennett, Leah Beck, Luke VanDenBerghe, and Andrew Hulbert. Other Pettisivlle FFA members who competed were Blake Eyer, Kearsten Zuver, Ellie Wixom, Sophie Sterken, Lauren Shumaker, and Colton Wood.

Nine Pettisville FFA members placed second in District 1 and 16th in the state in the Ohio FFA Ag Technology and Mechanical Systems CDE held Dec. 8. Placing second in the district was Carson Bennett; placing fourth was Kearsten Zuver. Andrew Hulbert and Ellie Wixom rounded out the team score with Wes Borton, Grace Schnitkey, Blake Eyer, Isaac St. John, and Nate Keim also testing.