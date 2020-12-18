NSCC Foundation presents record-setting check

The Northwest State Community College Board of Trustees received a record-setting check from the NSCC Foundation during a regular session held Dec. 11.

The $818,356 Foundation check was presented with Robbin Wilcox, NSCC executive director for Development and the NSCC Foundation, and Peter Beck, NSCC Foundation board chair, in attendance. Nearly $6 million has been provided through the generosity of businesses and individuals who have supported the Foundation over the past 10 years.

NSCC issued a record-high $661,000 earlier this year in Foundation scholarships to students. Beck noted that the sizable donation was made possible by personal donations and hard work. “We’re going to keep working hard because we want to support this college and this region,” he said.

President Dr. Michael Thomson lauded the community for their generosity, noting, “We are so proud of the northwest Ohio residents who donated to our students in their most pressing time of need. Now, more than ever, every scholarship and emergency assistance dollar make a crucial difference as we help our students overcome incredible barriers to reach their educational dreams of a better life.”

The NSCC Foundation has approximately 30 board and committee members representing Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Paulding, Van Wert and Williams counties.

Dr. Thomson said over $500,000 in scholarship money was given directly to students for their immediate needs including food, rent, utilities, and mental health.

“Our financial aid team works with our students in debt resulting in a student loan default rate – 12% – that is four points lower than the Ohio community college average. (O)ur recent commitment to Achieving the Dream is leveling the playing field so that every resident in northwest Ohio has an equal chance to use our education to better their lives,” he said.

In other business, the board approved: the hiring of Dennis Hartley, custodian, Heather Hagerman, assistant student in Accounts Receivable, and Jennifer Morris, associate in Accounts Payable; the 2019-20 college financial audit; the 2020 Affordability and Efficiency Report and the Five-year Efficiency Plan; the Ohio Department of Higher Education Completion Plan; Emeritus status for eight individuals, effective Dec. 11; the Sick Leave Donation Policy; the renewal of probationary faculty and non-teaching faculty contracts; and miscellaneous employment contracts.

The board also accepted miscellaneous RAPIDS equipment from the University of Toledo, located at the UT-Scott Park facility, with an approximate value of $103,677.

