Fire crews battle blaze on County Road C

Wauseon firefighters quickly contained a structure fire early Friday at 16254 County Road C.

A department release said crews dispatched to the address at 3:08 a.m. found fire and heavy smoke coming from a structure and vehicle on the property. The flames were quickly put down and an excavator was brought on scene to separate burning debris to extinguish.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s office and fire departments from Archbold, Morenci, Mich., and Ridgeville Township assisted at the scene.

The incident is still under investigation. No other information was available.