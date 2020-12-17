Wauseon BOE modifies meeting rules

The Wauseon school district’s superintendent and treasurer on Monday were granted temporary permission to hold board meetings without public attendance and to make decisions regarding the school district as dictated by the coronavirus pandemic.

During a brief Board of Education meeting held by teleconference, board members voted to reinstate a temporary modification of the state’s open meeting policy, or “sunshine law,” that requires the school district to open the board meetings to the public. The change is permitted under Ohio House Bill 197, signed into law last March by Governor Mike DeWine to amend the requirements of the state’s open meeting policy as a protective measure against the pandemic.

The resolution will remain in effect until July 1, 2021.

“This will allow the board to have board meetings like this minus public, as well as virtually, depending on what we decide at the time,” Armstrong said.

The school district had initially placed the modification into effect last spring.

The board also approved a COVID-19 emergency resolution giving Armstrong and Treasurer David Fleming authority to make decisions for the school district where COVID-19 is involved. Armstrong said the resolution is an acknowledgement that some district procedures may have to be carried out differently during the pandemic.

“This will give (us) the ability to do what we’re doing: functioning in the COVID-19 world, making decisions related to COVID-19…as our data shows,” Armstrong told board members.

But Armstrong emphasized that any decisions requiring the school board’s approval will still be decided by that body.

In other business, the board accepted the following donations made to the school district: 50 pounds of ground beef from Phil and Lisa Aeschliman, $198 from the Class of 1955, a food donation from Lisa Miller, $100 and food from The Healthy Spot, $200 from Bill and Tina Blanchong, and four boxes of FFA fruit totaling $200 from JB Stevens, all to the elementary school food pantry; $2,000 for travel expenses, $4,000 for Pixellot cameras-NFHS Network, $1,999 for Hudl, and $389.25 for NWOAL championship plaques, all from the Athletic Boosters to the school district.

Board members also approved motions for a “then and now” certificate for $5,812.38 to cover the cost of seed and herbicide from Target Specialty Products; and to enter into a memorandum of agreement for deposit of public funds with Farmers and Merchants State Bank beginning Jan. 1, 2021.

In personnel matters, motions were approved for: the re-appointment of Marc Matheny for a seven-year term with the Wauseon Public Library Board of Trustees; the appointment of Jo Bruner to continue the seven-year term of Doug Holthues through December of 2023; the appointment of Tracy Behrman to continue the seven-year term of James Barber through December of 2024; the Rachel Wixey and Associates substitute list; the resignations of Rachel Smith as elementary school reading coordinator, effective Nov. 30, 2020, and Maria Martin as a primary school eight-hour sweeper, effective Nov. 16, 2020; a one-year limited classified contract to Alizia Kudlica as a primary school eight-hour sweeper, pending a clean background check; Melody Burress and Michelle Van Dam as substitute bus drivers; Xander Ankney and Aaryiah Hallett as student pool workers; a request from Lexus Stipp for early completion and inclusion in the Class of 2021 ceremony; Sue Rinehart and Jamie Sattler to receive high school diplomas upon completion of requirements through the Ohio Department of Education’s 22+ Adult High School Diploma Program.

And a Board of Education organizational meeting was scheduled for Monday, Jan. 11, at 5:30 p.m.

The board entered into executive session to consider an employee for employment. No action was taken.

By David J. Coehrs

Reach David J. Coehrs at 419-335-2010.

