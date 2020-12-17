SHERIFF’S REPORT

Thursday, Dec. 3

9:27 a.m., U.S. 27 at Michigan state line, assist other unit.

11:16 a.m., 3571 County Road 15, Clinton Twp., suspicious vehicle.

12:22 p.m., County Road B at County Road 21, German Twp., suspicious vehicle.

12:41 p.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, investigate complaint.

12:58 p.m., 511 W. Morenci St., Lyons, State Line Storage, assist public.

2:16 p.m., 3075 County Road 5-1, Swancreek Twp., civil matter.

2:55 p.m., County Road K at County Road 13, Dover Twp., injury accident.

3:25 p.m., 1445 County Road 7, York Twp., suspicious activity.

4:05 p.m., 606 S. Shoop Ave., Wauseon, Detwiler Building, miscellaneous assist.

5:45 p.m., 16584 County Road J, Dover Twp., accident with property damage.

7:02 p.m., 5552 County Road 20, German Twp., accident with property damage.

7:21 p.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, report of identity theft.

11:06 p.m., County Road 19 at County Road F, German Twp., accident with property damage.

11:47 p.m., 225 E. Morenci St., Lyons, stolen vehicle.

Friday, Dec. 4

12:44 a.m., State Highway 66 at County Road R, Gorham Twp., accident with property damage.

6:33 a.m., State Highway 109 at Ohio Turnpike, Pike Twp., accident with property damage.

2:55 p.m., U.S.. 20A at County Road 10, York Twp., disabled vehicle.

3:28 p.m., 3269 Circle Drive Suite A, Swancreek Twp., criminal damaging.

4:55 p.m., 4520 County Road 4, Swancreek Twp., check on welfare.

5:39 p.m., 219 W. Main St., Metamora, civil matter.

5:45 p.m., 5295 County Road 1, Swancreek Twp., domestic trouble.

9:46 p.m., 13735 County Road 12, Royalton Twp., check on welfare.

11:45 p.m., County Road 5 at County Road E, Swancreek Twp., accident with property damage.

Saturday, Dec. 5

12:26 a.m., 8224 State Hwy. 108, Dover Twp., Rodeway Inn, miscellaneous assist.

6:04 a.m., 242 Chestnut St., Pettisville, 911 hang-up.

11:12 a.m., State Highway 108 at County Road A, Clinton Twp., accident with property damage

11:55 a.m., U.S. 20A at County Road 3, Swancreek Twp., injury accident.

1:40 p.m., U.S. 20A at State Highway 66, German Twp., accident with property damage.

6:52 p.m., 2513 U.S. 20A at County Road 2-2, Swancreek Twp., accident with property damage.

7:54 p.m., 3045 Circle Drive, Swancreek Twp., 911 hang-up.

8:16 p.m., 25837 County Road L, Franklin Twp., larceny.

8:38 p.m.,9442 State Hwy. 109, Pike Twp., disabled vehicle.

9;10 p.m., U.S. 20A at State Highway 66, German Twp., disabled vehicle.

10:30 p.m., 11500 State Hwy. 66, Franklin Twp., domestic violence.

Sunday, Dec. 6

12:28 a.m., 8150 State Hwy. 108, Dover Twp., Turnpike Sunoco, domestic violence.

12:44 a.m., 1902 County Road D, Swancreek Twp., suspicious activity.

3:05 a.m., 8529 County Road 3, Fulton Twp., Fulton Pond, suspicious vehicle.

5:38 a.m., 14900 County Road H #34, Dover Twp., telephone harassment.

9:09 a.m., 27138 County Road S, Gorham Twp., civil matter.

10:36 a.m., 2890 County Road 16, Clinton Twp., domestic violence.

10:48 a.m., 27138 County Road S, Gorham Twp., larceny.

10:50 a.m., 14716 U.S. 20A, Clinton Twp., Becker’s Automotive Specialties, suspicious vehicle.

10:50 a.m., 7050 County Road 1-1, Swancreek Twp., larceny.

11:07 a.m., U.S. 20A at State Highway 108, Clinton Twp., injury accident.

2:56 p.m., 3014 County Road E, Swancreek Twp., suspicious activity.

3:28 p.m., 7910 State Hwy. 109, York Twp., Country Corral, assist public.

4:55 p.m., 21018 County Road T, Gorham Twp., intoxicated subject.

5:37 p.m., 23500 U.S. 20 Gorham Twp., accident with property damage.

5:40 p.m., 2044 Sherwood Lane, Swancreek Twp., suspicious activity.

6:15 p.m., State Highway 66 at U.S. 20A, German Twp., disabled vehicle.

6:26 p..m., 26112 County Road S, Gorham Twp., suspicious activity.

7:31 p.m., 15551 County Road AC, Clinton Twp., disabled vehicle.

8:21 p.m., 406 Maplewood Ave., Delta, check on welfare.

Monday, Dec. 7

2:25 a.m., 11661 County Road 16, Dover Twp., domestic violence.

8:46 a.m., 7910 State Hwy. 109, York Twp., Country Corral, larceny.

8:47 a.m., 7910 State Hwy. 109, York Twp., Country Corral, civil matter.

9:34 a.m., 7910 State Hwy. 109, York Twp., Country Corral, larceny.

11:21 a.m., 8225 State Hwy. 108 #21, Dover Twp., Magnuson Hotel, check on welfare.

3:07 p.m., 5930 County Road C, Swancreek Twp., domestic violence.

3:14 p.m., W. Morenci Street at N. Adrian Street, Lyons, injury accident.

4:45 p.m., County Road M at County Road 13, Dover Twp., accident with property damage.

6:57 p.m., 15737 County Road 11-1, Royalton Twp., check on welfare.

9:47 p.m., State Highway 109 at County Road F, York Twp., accident with property damage.

10:28 p.m., 8150 State Hwy. 108, Dover Twp., Turnpike Sunoco, accident with property damage.

11:30 p.m. 6990 State Hwy. 66, German Twp., Cline Brothers Roofing, suspicious vehicle.

Tuesday, Dec. 8

3:49 a.m., State Highway 109 at U.S. 20, Royalton Twp., accident with property damage.

9:32 a.m., County Road 8 at County Road S, Royalton Twp., animal call.

9:52 a.m., 12366 County Road E, York Twp., civil matter.

11:04 a.m., 1481 County Road 7, York Twp, identity theft.

1:07 p.m., 909 E. Main St., Delta, Childress Collision, miscellaneous assist.

3:04 p.m., 12366 County Road E, York Twp., suspicious activity.

3:30 p.m., 204 S. Main St., Swanton, Eastern District Court, investigate complaint.

3:38 p.m., County Road C at County Road 1, Swancreek Twp., traffic offense.

5:53 p.m., 4385 County Road 5-2, Swancreek Twp., investigate complaint.

6:43 p.m., County Road E at County Road 5-2, Swancreek Twp., disabled vehicle.

7:42 p.m., 108 Ditto St., Archbold, Ickey’s, fight.

8:41 p.m., 3863 County Road 2, Swancreek Twp., suspicious activity.

Wednesday, Dec. 9

1:33 a.m., 263 Maple St., Metamora, suspicious person.

2:32 a.m., 17980 U.S. 20, Main Stop, suspicious vehicle.

9:17 a.m., 19430 County Road L, Franklin Twp., check on welfare.

10:22 a.m., 2739 County Road 2, Swancreek Twp., miscellaneous assist.

10:35 a.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, report of sex offense.

1:32 p.m., 8319 State Hwy. 108,, Dover Twp., Day’s Inn, unwanted subject.

4:04 p.m., 8441 U.S. 20, Royalton Twp., 911 hang-up.

5:21 p.m., 7330 County Road D, York Twp., injury accident.

11:06 p.m., County Road A at County Road 24, German Twp., accident with property damage.

11:09 p.m., 27138 County Road S, German Twp., assist other unit.

Thursday, Dec. 10

5:19 a.m., State Highway 109 at U.S. 20, Royalton Twp., traffic detail.

6:01 a.m., County Road L at County Road 21, Franklin Twp., accident with property damage.

7:05 a.m., County Road K at County Road 1, Fulton Twp., road blocked.