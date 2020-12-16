COVID-19 vaccinations begin in Ohio

The first COVID-19 vaccinations in Ohio were administered Monday.

Shipments of 975 doses were delivered this morning to both The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus and UC Health in Cincinnati, according to Governor Mike DeWine. Several healthcare workers and personnel who are routinely involved with the care of COVID-19 patients immediately received vaccinations.

“It was such a moment of hope to watch the healthcare workers begin to get vaccinated today,” said DeWine. “Today is the first day of a process that will continue over the months ahead as Ohioans who choose to be vaccinated have their opportunity to receive the vaccine. However, until the vaccine is widely available for all Ohioans who choose to receive it, we must continue to use all available tools to prevent the spread of the virus, like wearing a mask, keeping your distance, and washing your hands.”

Vaccine shipments were then delivered to eight additional hospitals in Ohio, including Mercy St. Vincent Hospital in Toledo.

All 10 hospitals were selected based on geography, population, and access to ultra-cold storage capacity.

As COVID-19 vaccines continue to come to Ohio, Cardinal Health’s OptiFreight Logistics business will help provide same-day delivery services. Once the vaccine is widely available, this partnership will allow Ohio to ship the vaccine to approximately 350 locations across the state.

Also, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has invited Ohio to participate in an early scaled launch of vaccinations in nursing homes. Ohio will begin providing vaccinations in five to ten nursing homes starting this Friday.

Ohio had previously been scheduled to start its nursing home vaccination program in partnership with pharmacy providers on Monday, Dec. 21.

Governor DeWine announced Monday that Ohio will launch a new COVID-19 Vaccination Dashboard in the coming days at coronavirus.ohio.gov. The dashboard will list the number of people vaccinated in Ohio and will be sortable by demographic and by county.

