Tiffin man killed in local accident

A Tiffin, Ohio, man was killed in a one-vehicle accident Wednesday morning on the Ohio Turnpike in Franklin County.

The Swanton post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol reported that a 2001 Ford Ranger driven by Rouyn M. Alda, 58, of Temecula, Calif., was westbound on the turnpike near milepost 24.6 at approximately 9:22 a.m., when Alda lost control due to inclement weather and struck a guardrail before the vehicle overturned in the median.

His passenger, James S. Botton, 58, of Tiffin, Ohio, was ejected from the vehicle and sustained fatal injuries.

Alda was transported by ground ambulance to Fulton County Health Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash and safety belts were not properly used.

Troopers were assisted at the scene by the Fulton County EMS, Archbold and Fayette fire and EMS crews, and Ohio Turnpike maintenance crews.

The accident remains under investigation.