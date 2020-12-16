Fulton County Health Dept. reports 4 new COVID-19 deaths

Here are the latest details on how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the area:

• The Fulton County Health Department reported four new COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total to 36.

There were 140 new cases reported over Monday and Tuesday, according to the Health Department. The department reported 90 new cases on Monday and 50 new cases on Tuesday, for a total of 2,141. There are no updates from the county on weekends, so the Monday number includes Saturday and Sunday figures.

There were 7 additional hospitalizations, for a total of 123 since March.

Among the cases through Tuesday there were 1,204 females and 930 males. The median age for confirmed cases is 46.

Lucas County had 21,605 cases and 475 deaths as of Tuesday. Defiance County had 2,230 cases and 56 deaths, Williams County 1,829 cases and 19 deaths, and Henry County 1,476 cases and 35 deaths.

There have been 579,357 cases overall in Ohio. Statewide, there had been 32,878 hospitalizations and 5,283 intensive care unit admissions related to the disease.

There are 7,054 confirmed deaths statewide, with 600 more probable COVID-19 deaths.

• Next week, local health departments in Ohio that registered as providers are expected to begin receiving vaccines. Tuesday, Governor Mike DeWine outlined guidance on individuals who should be prioritized by health departments during Phase 1A.

Local health departments should coordinate the vaccinations of congregate care residents and staff, such as those at nursing homes and assisted living facilities, who are not enrolled in the federal long-term care pharmacy programs or are not registered as providers themselves. This includes people with developmental disabilities and those with mental health disorders, including substance use disorders, who live in group homes, residential facilities or centers, as well as staff.

In addition, local health departments should prioritize vaccinating other healthcare providers who are not being vaccinated by hospitals and health systems and are not enrolled as providers themselves. These providers could include home health workers, hospice workers, emergency medical services responders, primary care practitioners, and dental providers, among others.

• Ohioans continue to be hospitalized at record numbers. As of Tuesday, 5,296 patients were hospitalized throughout the state and 1,311 of those patients were in intensive care units. Ohio currently has more patients in the ICU than it had total for all COVID-19 hospitalized patients during the previous peak last summer. There are currently 863 patients who need a ventilator, as compared to 360 patients on ventilators a month ago.

“While there is good reason to be optimistic about Ohioans receiving the vaccine, we have our work cut out for us to slow the spread of the virus until enough Ohioans can be vaccinated,” DeWine said. “We must continue rallying together to prevent overwhelming our hospitals.”

• It was announced on Facebook that Los Mariachis in Wauseon will be closed until Jan. 5. Rising COVID-19 numbers led to the decision.

