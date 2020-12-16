Annual Corn-Soybean Day scheduled

The annual Northwest Ohio Corn and Soybean Day is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 21, in Founders Hall at Sauder Village in Archbold.

The program will be hybrid – virtual and in-person options. There will be three repeated split sessions due to in-person spacing restrictions, with identical speakers and presentations for this annual agronomy event. Based on comfort levels, a free “live” virtual option will be available via Zoom.

For in-person attendees, the following will be offered: full Ohio fertilizer re-recertification credit; partial private credits (½ hr Core, ½ hr Cat. 1) and partial commercial credits (Core, Cat. 2c); and three hours CCA credits (CM, SW, NM).

Topics and speakers for the day include: Soil Health Mindset –Adopting Practices and Measuring Success, Abbey Wick, North Dakota State University Extension Soil Health Specialist; WEATHER You Like It Or Not: Early 2021 Outlook, Aaron Wilson, OSU Climate Office; The 2021 ARL/PLC Decision and Why Wheat?, Eric Richer, OSU Extension, Fulton County; Addressing Water Quality in NW Ohio, Jordan Beck, OSU Extension Water Quality Assistant; Pesticide Records and Using the Cover Crop Selector Tool, Sarah Noggle, OSU Extension, Paulding County; and eFields Round Table, Eric Richer, OSU Extension, Fulton County.

Registration is mandatory for in-person and virtual attendees, and space is limited to 50 for in-person sessions. No walk-ins are available. The cost is $25 for in-person attendees which includes a boxed meal. The fee is payable day of event. The program is free for virtual attendees.

The registration link is www.go.osu.edu/cornsoybeanday2021; the deadline to register is Jan. 8. Contact Eric Richer, Extension Educator, Agriculture and Natural Resources, 419-337-9210 or richer.5@osu.edu for more information.

If the in-person event is canceled due to COVID-19,then one “live” virtual session will take place during the 8-11 a.m. session, and registered attendees will be notified.