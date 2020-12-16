Posted on by

Annual Corn-Soybean Day scheduled


Staff report

The annual Northwest Ohio Corn and Soybean Day is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 21, in Founders Hall at Sauder Village in Archbold.

The program will be hybrid – virtual and in-person options. There will be three repeated split sessions due to in-person spacing restrictions, with identical speakers and presentations for this annual agronomy event. Based on comfort levels, a free “live” virtual option will be available via Zoom.

For in-person attendees, the following will be offered: full Ohio fertilizer re-recertification credit; partial private credits (½ hr Core, ½ hr Cat. 1) and partial commercial credits (Core, Cat. 2c); and three hours CCA credits (CM, SW, NM).

Topics and speakers for the day include: Soil Health Mindset –Adopting Practices and Measuring Success, Abbey Wick, North Dakota State University Extension Soil Health Specialist; WEATHER You Like It Or Not: Early 2021 Outlook, Aaron Wilson, OSU Climate Office; The 2021 ARL/PLC Decision and Why Wheat?, Eric Richer, OSU Extension, Fulton County; Addressing Water Quality in NW Ohio, Jordan Beck, OSU Extension Water Quality Assistant; Pesticide Records and Using the Cover Crop Selector Tool, Sarah Noggle, OSU Extension, Paulding County; and eFields Round Table, Eric Richer, OSU Extension, Fulton County.

Registration is mandatory for in-person and virtual attendees, and space is limited to 50 for in-person sessions. No walk-ins are available. The cost is $25 for in-person attendees which includes a boxed meal. The fee is payable day of event. The program is free for virtual attendees.

The registration link is www.go.osu.edu/cornsoybeanday2021; the deadline to register is Jan. 8. Contact Eric Richer, Extension Educator, Agriculture and Natural Resources, 419-337-9210 or richer.5@osu.edu for more information.

If the in-person event is canceled due to COVID-19,then one “live” virtual session will take place during the 8-11 a.m. session, and registered attendees will be notified.

