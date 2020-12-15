Penta announces Outstanding Alumni

PERRYSBURG — Penta Career Center has selected four former students as recipients of the 2020 Outstanding Alumni Award. Each year, the award is bestowed upon individuals who have completed a career-technical training program at Penta and who are currently working in a successful career.

Since its inception in 1993, 168 former high school or adult education students have been honored with the award.

Due to restrictions for large indoor events because of COVID-19, Penta postponed its annual All Boards banquet where the outstanding alumni were to be recognized. Penta plans to host this event at a date to be determined in 2021.

Included below are brief descriptions of the 2020 Penta Outstanding Alumni Award recipients.

Christopher Gunderman, of Delta, is a 1998 graduate of Anthony Wayne High School and completed his career-technical training through Penta’s Carpentry program. He is a general superintendent at OCP Contractors in Holland. He has worked at this company since completing his training at Penta. He is a graduate of the Carpenters Local 248 apprenticeship training program.

Alicia (Gorsuch) Holdren, of Northwood, is a 2007 graduate of Lake High School and completed her career-technical training through the Administrative Assistant program. She is the executive secretary to the superintendent for the Wood County Educational Service Center. She earned an associate’s degree in applied business from Owens Community College in 2011. She has also earned certifications from the Ohio State Auditor’s office and the Ohio Association of EMIS professionals.

Ryan Jones, of Weston, is a 1998 graduate of Anthony Wayne High School and completed his career-technical training through Penta’s Security & Law Enforcement program. He is a staff training officer at the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction-Toledo Correctional Institution. In 2003, he earned an associate’s degree in applied science criminal justice from Owens Community College (2003) and also completed the OPOTC police academy.

Chrystal (Moore) Shanahan, of Orient, is a 1998 graduate of Maumee High School where she completed her career-technical training through the Penta-Maumee Marketing Education program. She is a marketing education and accounting teacher and is also a real estate agent. She has been a teacher with Olentangy Orange High School since 2010 and has been a real estate agent with Carleton Realty since 2012. She has post-secondary degrees from Bowling Green State University, Franklin University, Hondros College of Business, and Concordia University.