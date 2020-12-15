State-of-art rehab center close to debut

Nearly 14 months after ground was broken, the new stand-alone Fulton County Health Center Rehabilitation Center will likely open for business during Christmas week.

Located at 719 S. Shoop Ave. in Wauseon, beside the main hospital campus, the $45 million, 11,000 square foot building is awaiting inspection approvals, equipment installation, and staff transferals before it can make its debut, said Steve McCoy, FCHC director of marketing and planning. When it opens, it will be a state-of-the-art facility for outpatient physical, occupational, and speech therapy, he said.

“All of (the features) are bringing rehab really to the 21st century. It can be with us for many years to come,” McCoy said.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic there will be no ribbon-cutting ceremony or tours of the new facility. However, FCHC will produce a virtual tour to be placed on its website a week or two after the rehabilitation center opens.

In addition to equipment being transferred from the current rehabilitation center on the hospital campus, the new facility will feature:

• A well-equipped gym with treadmills, step equipment, and a carpeted oval track surrounding the perimeter, among other features. The room will include a 48-foot-long metal ceiling track with drop-down cables that will attach to patients’ safety vests to support their weight during therapy and eliminate the fear of falling or injury. The ceiling track will extend over the oval walking track.

• A vestibular room designed to assist patients with ear or neurological balance or dizziness issues. It will feature different types of visual stimulation including several wallpaper patterns, disco balls, strobe lights, and ceiling fans with hanging ribbons.

• A pediatric therapy room with a cushioned floor. It will include observation windows so parents may discreetly watch their children’s sessions.

• A state-of-the-art therapy pool with a poolside lift chair, push-back water jets that allow the individual to swim in place, an underwater treadmill, and underwater video cameras that can record a patient’s session, allowing for suggestions on how to improve.

• Occupational and speech therapy rooms with smart boards and temporary Plexiglas shields to allow for social distancing.

• A training kitchen and bathroom, and a conference room available for meetings with family members and case managers.

“It allows us to remain competitive with all the rapid changes happening in health care,” McCoy said previously. “The main thing is to really expand our wellness options and continue the growing needs of rehab therapy.”

The facility was designed by PMBA Architects in Perrysburg, Ohio, which also designed FCHC’s new South Medical Office Building. Rupp-Rosebrock of Liberty Center was the project’s general contractor.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture financed the new rehabilitation center through a portion of a loan that was also used to build the FCHC medical office building.

The new stand-alone rehabilitation center replaces one currently located on the health center’s ground floor. McCoy said the new facility shouldn’t be confused with a former FCHC rehabilitation center that was located in a building on Elm Street. That building was converted to a dedicated wellness fitness center three years ago, and at a future date may extend its hours.

